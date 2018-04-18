Fire fighters called to Wellesbourne boiler fire

Fire fighters were called to tackle a boiler fire at a sheltered housing complex in Wellesbourne.

Warwickshire Fire Service was alerted to an automatic fire alarm at a sheltered housing complex on Stratford Road at 3.15am hrs on Wednesday, April 18.

Two fire engines from Wellesbourne and Stratford were mobilised.

Crews confirmed a small fire within a boiler located in a bathroom and are using two breathing apparatus, two dry powder extinguishers and PPV fan to clear smoke from property.

A stop message was sent at 4.45am and all crews had returned to station by 6am.