Fire crews rescue woman trapped in car after crash in Warwick

Fire crews rescued a woman who was left trapped in a car after a crash in Warwick.

The incident happened in Banbury Road at around 9am this morning (Monday).

Fire crews from Leamington and Kenilworth were sent to the scene.

A spokesperson from Kenilworth Fire Station said: "At 09.16 this morning we were mobilised to a road traffic collision on Banbury Road in Warwick with a crew from Leamington Fire Station.

"One casualty was medically trapped and assisted from the vehicle by paramedics."

The woman, who was the driver, was taken to hospital by West Midlands Ambulance Service.

Emergency services were called to a crash of Banbury Road and Myton Road in Warwick. Photo by Kenilworth Fire Station

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “We were called at 9.03am to reports of an RTC involving a car and van at the junction of Banbury Road and the A425.

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and a community first responder attended.

"We’ve treated one patient, a woman, who was the driver of the car, for injuries not believed to be serious. She was then taken to Warwick Hospital for further treatment.”