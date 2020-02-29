Fire crews called to incident in Warwick park

Firefighters have been called out to an incident in a park in Warwick.

Fire crews have been spotted near St Nicholas Park this evening (Saturday February 29).

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service posted on Twitter saying that they are attending a fire at the Leisure Centre.

The Tweet said: “We currently have five appliances dealing with a building fire at St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre.

“We advise local residents to keep windows closed due to smoke in the area and stay clear of the area while we deal with the incident.”

More information to follow.