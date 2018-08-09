Fire crews called to fire in Bishops Itchington

Firefighters were called to a fire in a woodland in Bishops Itchington last night (Thursday).

At around 6.15pm a fire crews from Southam, Leamington and Rugby were sent to the scene of a small fire in woodland off Station Road.

Fire crews were called out to a fire in Bishops Itchington. Photo by Southam Fire Station.

Crews spent time damping down and turning over to ensure the fire was fully extinguished.

The fire crews would like thank the member of the public who alerted the fire service about the fire and waited to guide the crews.

When the Southam crew was returning from the incident in Bishops Itchington, Warwickshire Fire Control sent them to reports of a fire in the Recreational Park in Southam.

According to the Southam Fire Station Facebook Page the reports said that there were youths setting fires using aerosol cans and that when the crew arrived, the youths ran off.

The fire was out on arrival.

Firefighters are urging people to take care in the hot dry weather because a small fire could catch the grass and spread out of control causing further damage.