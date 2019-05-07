Fire crews called to fire at scrapyard in Ryton-on-Dunsmore

Fire crews from Kenilworth and Rugby were called out to a fire at a scrapyard in Ryton-on-Dunsmore.

The firefighters from Kenilworth were called to the scene around 3pm yesterday (Monday) to reports of a car fire at a scrapyard off the A45 London Road.

When the crews arrived they found two cars and a temporary building well alight.

They requested assistance from two more fire engines, which were sent from Rugby fire station.

The firefighters used hose reels, foam and breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.

The aftermath of the fire. Photo by Kenilworth Fire Station.

Fire crews from Kenilworth and Rugby attended the scene. Photo by Kenilworth Fire Station.