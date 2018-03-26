Fire at Sainsbury's in Kenilworth caused by burnt-out electrics

A fire that broke out at Sainsbury's in Kenilworth this weekend was caused by burnt-out electrics, firefighters confirmed.

A crew from Kenilworth Fire Station was sent to the scene at the store off Warwick Road at just after 7.20pm on Saturday March 24.

Smoke had filled the shop floor by the time they arrived. The crew set up a hose reel and sent firefighters in with breathing apparatus.

A crew spokesman said: "We conducted a thorough investigation using thermal image cameras to locate the source of the smoke. We determined the cause to be a burnt out electrical fitting within the ceiling void."

No one is believed to have been hurt.