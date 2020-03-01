Fire at new scout hut site in Warwick confirmed as arson

A fire that happened at a new scout hut site in Warwick has been confirmed as arson.

Last night emergency services were called to St Nicholas Park in Warwick at around 8.10pm after reports of a fire.

Five fire crews were called to scene. Photo by Wellesbourne Fire Station

The fire involved the site where the new headquarters was being built for the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts.

Five fire crews were sent to the scene, which included a crew from Wellesbourne Fire Station who have said this morning (Sunday) that the fire is being treated as arson.

On their Facebook page a spokesperson from Wellesbourne Fire Station said: “We were mobilised along with four other appliances last night to a fire in St Nicholas' Park, Warwick.

“The fire involved several plant vehicles and a building under construction, that was affecting the main leisure centre.

“Firefighters in BA protected the leisure centre while other crews used main jets to extinguish the fire.

“Unfortunately this incident was confirmed as arson.”

Warwickshire Police are also appealing for information about the incident.

Detective Inspector Tim Sharp from Warwickshire Police said: "A number of enquiries are currently being carried out, and the incident is currently being treated as arson.

"We would ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident last night or any suspicious behaviour in the area to please come forward.

"If you have any information, please call Warwickshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 437 of February 29.”

After the fire was brought under control, a spokesperson from the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts issued a statement in social media.

The spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, there has been a fire incident at the new Scout hut site tonight.

”It has been brought under control and is currently under investigation.

“We would encourage everyone not to speculate until we know more.

“We will update everyone as soon as we have more information.”

This morning (Sunday) the team at St Nicholas Leisure Centre said that the centre has been closed ‘until further notice’ because of the fire.

They also said that they would update their centre users via their Facebook page when things change.