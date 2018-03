A fire broke out at a distribution park in Wellesbourne this afternoon.

More than 30 firefighters, along with two aerial appliances, and eight appliances attended the incident in Loxley Road and Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service has said the blaze has now been contained.

A service spokesman said: "There is a large smoke plume coming from the unit and although it is currently going across the airport, any homes affected are advised to shut all windows and doors until the fire is out."