Fifth Leamington Comic Con to take place in October

Award-winning comic book convention Leam Comic Con will take place for the fifth year running next month.

The event will take place at All Saints parish church on Saturday October 5 and will again promote independent creators and publishers alongside mainstream guests.

The show will bring a strong line-up of writers and artists for Britain’s cult sci-fi comic 2000AD, including John Wagner an American-born, British comics writer best known for co-creating the iconic 2000AD character Judge Dredd and artist Dan Cornwell.

Fans who prefer their comics a little darker can meet Jamie Delano the first writer of the comic book series Hellblazer and Mike Carey who wrote the spin-off comic Lucifer and author of the popular novel The Girl With All The Gifts.

Hannah Berry, the UK’s current and first Comics Laureate, will also be in attendance.

Her job is described as an “ambassadorial and educational role” for the comic genre, intended to raise awareness of the impact comics can have on literacy and creativity.

For the last five years Leam Comic Con has delivered a fun-filled day for comic-book fans and families.

More than 4,500 people have attended a show and its organisers have given away more than 5,000 comics to inspire a new generation of comic fans.

While big names in the comic book industry help attract crowds, Leam Comic Con continues to support independent creators and publishers, giving them an affordable platform to raise the profile of their work with 80 per cent of tables reserved for ‘small press’.

The origin of Leam Comic Con began when 74 comic book fans donated £1,796 to fund the first show, which was later acknowledged as a local cultural asset winning the ‘Outstanding Achievement’ accolade at the 2015 Leamington Business Awards.

Show Creator, Dan Mallier, said: “Leam Comic Con continues to champion comics, creativity and community, but none of it would have been possible without our early supporters who crowdfunded the show into existence.

“We’ve seen over 20 small press comics launched at our shows.

"There’s no room for egos. Whether you’re a well-known name or indie creator, it’s your talent and approachable manner that ultimately depicts your success at our show."

Leam Comic Con is a family-friendly show with its organisers choosing not to charge parents for tickets for children under the age of 13.

Over the past five years 1,500 free Children’s tickets have been snapped up so young ones can enjoy the show, creative workshops and meet superheroes without breaking the bank of mum and dad.

Doors for the 2019 show will open at 10am for advance ticket holders.

The general public can pay on the door from 11am with last admission at 4pm before the doors close at 5pm.

Adult tickets cost £8 in advance.

Children under-13 are free with a paying adult.

Concessions are charged at £5 and registered carers are free.

Those who want to help Leam Comic Con remain a permanent fixture in the convention calendar can support the show by buying an advance ticket and telling others about the event.

For more information and tickets visit www.leamcomiccon.co.uk