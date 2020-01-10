Festival of archery coming to Warwick Castle

A festival of archery will be coming to Warwick Castle.

The festival will be taking place during February half-term.

The festival of archery will be coming to Warwick Castle next month. Photo by Warwick Castle

A special company of more than ten of Britain’s most talented archers will take part in shows every day from February 15 to February 23.

There will be demonstrations of the skill and accuracy that made England’s longbow archers the envy of the world in the Middle Ages.

Daily demonstrations around the Castle grounds will also give visitors the chance to get up close to the ancient art of war as well as learn from the Castle archers and ‘have-a-go’ for themselves.

Entry to Warwick Castle’s 'Festival of Archery' is included with all standard entry tickets. Additional charge applies to ‘Have a Go Archery’.

The festival of archery will be coming to Warwick Castle next month. Photo by Warwick Castle

To book tickets for Warwick Castle go to: https://www.warwick-castle.com/