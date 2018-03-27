'Fencing' competition coming to Kenilworth Show

Five counties from across the West Midlands will do battle in a major fencing competition in Kenilworth – but there will not be a sword in site.

The Kenilworth Show – the biggest one day agricultural show in Coventry and Warwickshire - will host Young Farmers’ competitions at this year’s show on Saturday June 9.

Young farmers from Warwickshire, Staffordshire, Shropshire, Worcestershire and Herefordshire will challenge each other in a fence building competition on the showground opposite Stoneleigh Park, to win the regional title.

The winners will go on to compete in a national fencing final.

Each team will feature three competitors, who will be tasked with building a 20 foot long and 6 foot high wooden fence, including a stile.

The county teams will be marked on the effectiveness of their building technique and how well they apply health and safety conditions.

Charlotte Wooliscroft is the Warwickshire county chair and West Midlands Area chair for the Young Farmers.

She has been a member of the Young Farmers for 14 years and 2018 marks her final year with the group.

Charlotte said: “Every year Young Farmers hold around 80 competitions which highlight agricultural skills, public speaking, handicraft and sports.

“At the Kenilworth Show we are having the West Midlands area regional final, between five counties. They will be competing against each other to create a technically accurate fence with a stile in it, it should be a great day.

“We will be hosting a range of other activities on the day too and people can spectate, see what Young Farmers is all about and hopefully have a go at some of the activities too.

“I’ve been a member since I was 12, but now I’m 26, so this is my final year. This is it for me.

“I’m a teacher and without Young Farmers, I wouldn’t have the confidence to do the job that I love.

“It gives you the chance to not only socialise but learn skills and apply them in the same situations. I think that will definitely be easy to see during the Kenilworth Show.”

The National Federation of Young Farmers’ Club is more than 80 years old, with over 23,000 young farmers in England and Wales across 619 clubs.

There are 11 clubs in Warwickshire, hosting regular social events and helping young people to learn valuable rural skills.