Feel the force at Warwick's bonfire and firework display

Visitors and residents attending the Warwick town bonfire will be able to feel the force at this year’s firework display.

Space is the theme at this year’s event at Warwick Racecourse with the firework show on November 2 being set to the music of Star Wars.

The Warwick Town Bonfire and Fireworks poster. Photo submitted.

Children aged under 15 who come dressed as astronauts or aliens will have free entry.

Organisers Warwick Lions, Warwick Rotary Club and Warwick Racecourse have brought in award-winning ‘Fantastic Fireworks’ for the show.

Local companies Geberit, Moore and Tibbitts and Uniparts Logistics are supporting the event and organisers are hoping to exceed last year’s crowds which raised more than £15,000 for good causes.

A range of hot food and refreshments will be available with all bars open. People can also reserve a table for a chilli supper in the Kingmaker restaurant. Music will also be provided by the Ukulele Band.

There will be a short display at 6pm for children, with the main show after the fire is lit at 6.30pm.

Tickets are available now online at: www.thejockeyclub.co.uk.

Advance tickets cost £7 for adults and children over 15 and £1 for children under 15

Gates open at 4.30pm to allow more time for children to enjoy the funfair.

Tickets are available in Torrys Hardware, the Post Office; Claridges; Cabin News; Mellors; Warwick vacuum shop; the tourist information centres in Warwick and Leamington; Woodloes Post Office and Chase Meadow Community Centre.

For more information click here or go to: www.warwicktownbonfire.org.uk/