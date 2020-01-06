Fancy a career change? Warwickshire Police is recruiting new officers

Warwickshire Police is currently recruiting for new officers.

The force is recruiting student officers and new inspectors, and is looking for 'candidates who can demonstrate their enthusiasm for protecting people from harm, diversity of thought and range of life experiences'.

Of the jobs available, salaries range from £21,525 up to £51,414.

Assistant Chief Constable Alex Franklin-Smith said: “The New Year is often a time when people start reconsidering their career options. Joining Warwickshire Police, you'll quickly find that no two days are the same. Policing is a challenging and rewarding career, yet is flexible around family and caring commitments.

“As a police officer, you'll get to learn new skills, meet new people and set out on a new career that could see you specialise as a firearms officer, dog handler, traffic cop, detective or the trusted, familiar face of Warwickshire Police in the community, while our Direct Entry inspectors will be leading from the front, making difficult decisions and managing competing demands.

“We have a strong family ethos at Warwickshire Police, where our friendly teams work closely together to get the job done and where you will be treated as a valued member of the team from day one.”

Warwickshire Police is recruiting for new officers.

People with A-level equivalent qualifications can join as student officers, earning £21,525 and learning new skills as they study towards a paid-for policing degree from Staffordshire University.

Applicants with a degree can apply via the force’s degree holder entry programme, which offers a salary of £22,550 while studying towards a postgraduate diploma in Professional Policing Practice, also paid for by the force.

Meanwhile, candidates with middle management experience can join at inspector rank through the Direct Entry Programme, with salaries starting at £51,414.

These roles require dedicated, talented, flexible and proven leaders, but do not require any previous policing experience.

The Direct Entry to Inspector programme is fast paced, combining classroom-based and on-the-job training to equip recruits with the policing skills to complement their personal management experience.

To find out more about applying to become a police officer or inspector with Warwickshire Police, go to www.warwickshire.police.uk and click on apply.