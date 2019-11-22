Family-owned Kenilworth farm more than 100 years old opens its Christmas tree and decorations shop

Charlie and Louise Weetman, who grow and sell Christmas trees at East Chase Farm in Chase Lane, have supplied the town’s two festive trees.

The farm provided two Christmas trees to the town of Kenilworth, including a 22 foot tall one at the Kenilworth Clock Tower and a 28 foot tall one near St John's Church. The farm also provided a 28 foot tall Christmas tree for the town of Leamington located at the bottom of the parade.

Charlie said: “We've been supplying the town trees for quite a few years.

"My family came here to this property to this farm in 1892. We've traded as F. Weetman and Son ever since.

“We sell between 2,000 and 2,500 Christmas trees from here depending on the weather."

The farm also runs a Christmas shop called the F. Weetman and Sons Christmas Shop and Farm, which launches its seasonal opening tonight from 6 to 9pm.

Naomi Weetman holding one of the handcrafted wreaths she made at the F. Weetman and Sons Christmas Shop and Farm

The shop offers people Christmas lights, garland, tree decorations, stockings and handcrafted decorations. The farm stocks Christmas trees up to 16 feet tall.

Charlie's daughter-in-law, Naomi Weetman, who runs the farm's Christmas shop said: “I started small two years ago. Now I'm started to source more things locally. We're trying to work together in the community and stock local products.”

Many of the decorations sold the in shop are handmade, including wreaths she has made herself and other decorations made by Naomi's own mother.

The seasonal opening celebrations include fizz and chocolates, teas and coffees, a 10 per cent discount on any purchase, no minimum spend.

There will be early bird goody bags for the first 25 customers.

Naomi added: "People say 'it's not Christmas until we get our Weetman tree'."

The Christmas shop and tree sale will opens from 9am to 5pm from tomorrow (Saturday November 23) all the way through to Christmas Eve on December 24.

Charlie is the fourth generation of Weetmans to run the family farm, but is the first generation to diversify into Christmas trees.

The Weetmans also run a farm shop selling eggs, potatoes and honey.