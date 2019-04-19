Family of Cubbington sisters looks back to their tragic deaths on Good Friday 100 years ago

Family members of two sisters from Cubbington who drowned in Weston-under-Wetherley are remembering them by sharing the story of the tragedy 100 years later.

Rose and Iris Pickett drowned at Weston Mill on Good Friday in 1919.

Iris Pickett taken some years before her death.

They are the late aunts of Fiona Maher who would tend their graves at St Mary’s church during her childhood.

Fiona’s mother was just three when her sisters died.

Fiona said: “The basic story was that they went for a picnic by the river and Iris aged six had new patent leather shoes on, they were slippery and she fell from a plank into the water, her teenage sister, Rose died trying to save her.

“They were buried together in a beautiful grave and Rose was posthumously awarded a medal by the Royal Humane Society for sacrificing her own life trying to save her sister.”

The girls' grave as it is today in Cubbington.

“Granny received enough money to have a magnificent marble grave made with intertwining rose and iris carved in the marble.

“I often wondered how my grandparents felt after coming through the Great War only to have this dreadful loss of their two little girls in peacetime.”

A mention of the incident and a photo of the bridge where it took place are in Gustavus Peppitt’s book on Cubbington.

The extract for this can be found here https://www.ourwarwickshire.org.uk/content/catalogue_wow/weston-under-wetherley-weston-mill-bridge