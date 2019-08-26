Families invited to join charity 'toddle' in Compton Verney

Families across the Warwick district are being invited to take part in a sponsored 'toddle' for charity at Compton Verney.

The Shakespeare Hospice Sponsored Toddle at Compton Verney Art Gallery and Park will take place on Tuesday September 24.

The route is 700m and all children are welcome, whether they are in a pushchair, wheelchair, crawling, waddling or walking.

Children can explore the route through the park, looking for wildlife hidden along the way.

If they spot the wildlife children will receive a certificate and goodie bag for finishing.

Registration is free for children participating with an agreed minimum sponsorship of £20 and adult entry is £5 each.

Families are being invited to join a sponsored 'toddle' at Compton Verney Art Gallery and Park. Photo submitted.

After taking part in the 'toddle' familes can explore the adventure playground, have a wander through the six family-friendly collections, discover wildlife at the pond dipping platform

and bird hide and loads more.

The cafe will also be open for refreshments but families can also bring a picnic and choose a spot in the 120 acres of Compton Verney.

The Toddle registration allows you entry into Compton Verney.

On the day registration opens at 11am at Compton Verney Art Gallery and Park and the 'toddle' will begin shortly after.

Those looking to take part are advised to register in advance.

To join The Shakespeare Hospice sponsored 'toddle' at Compton Verney click here alternatively people can email: fundraising@theshakespearehospice.org.uk or call 01789 266852.

Funds raised from the registration fee and sponsorship will help The Shakespeare Hospice provide support to adults and young people living with a life limiting illness and their loved ones in South Warwickshire and the North Cotswolds.