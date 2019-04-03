Families flock to Moreton Morrell lambing weekend

Families flocked in droves to Moreton Morrell College to see lambing ewes and their delightful newborns.

The return of the popular lambing event saw more than 2,000 visitors enjoy the spectacle of some 50 live births at Nether Moreton Farm which forms part of the agricultural college’s campus.

Youngsters enjoying the lambs

The farm has a flock of 520 ewes and it is expected that just under 1,000 lambs will have been born by the end of the lambing season. People were also able to meet cows and their calves.

Farm manager Henry Dingle said: “The event went really well. It’s good to bring the public in to see the lambs being born and also to see where their lamb and beef is reared. As a country, we urgently need more young people to replace the older farmers who are retiring from the industry so hopefully this kind event will help to attract the next generation into agriculture.”

Matt and Laura Lewis from Warwick came to visit on the Sunday with their four-year-old daughter Emerson and baby son. Laura said: “It’s been a fantastic family day out and the weather has really helped. Our daughter just loved holding the lambs and it was amazing to see so many newborn ones too, they were so cute!”

Matt added: “Despite living locally this was our first time visiting the college so it was really interesting to find out what goes on here and understand a bit more about farming and our food chain. It’s really been an educational day. We’ll definitely be back.”

Meeting the lambs at Moreton Morrell

Visitors young and old also enjoyed a tour with veterinary nursing staff around the college’s Animal Welfare centre which houses more than 100 species of animals including meerkats Robbie, Gary, Howard, Mark and Jason, along with porcupines, coatis, reptiles and a host of other exotic animals.

Moreton Morrell College offers a range of courses in a wide variety of land-based subjects including agriculture, arboriculture and horticulture. For more information, go to www.wcg.ac.uk or call 0300 456 0049.