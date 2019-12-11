Fallen tree across major Warwick Road leaves motorist injured

The Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service and the West Midlands Ambulance Service responded to reports of a tree having had fallen on a car in Myton Road of Warwick yesterday (Tuesday December 10) afternoon.

The West Midlands Ambulance Service sent an ambulance and paramedic officer to the scene.

The ambulance service treated a man, who was the driver of the car, for minor injuries. He was taken to Warwick Hospital for further treatment.

The incident occurred at 3.09pm on Tuesday December 10.

The fallen tree caused traffic chaos and delays throughout Warwick and Leamington.

Warwickshire Police also responded to help with traffic control.