Fair promoting local crafters and traders to return to Warwick this weekend

A fair that promotes local crafters and traders will be returning to Warwick this weekend.

#LoveLocal fairs was launched in April 2019 to showcase people's handmade items.

The fairs are organised by Warwick Town Council and the team at the Warwick visitor information centre and are designed to encourage residents and visitors to support local traders.

After the success of the fair last year the organisers will be bringing back the events again this year, with the first taking place on Saturday (March 7).

A spokesperson from Warwick Town Council said: "2019 saw the launch of our monthly #LoveLocal craft fairs which were a great success to local crafters.

"We’re pleased to confirm these free events will be returning to Warwick Visitor Centre on the first Saturday of each month.

The #LoveLocal fair will be returning to Warwick this weekend. Photos by Warwick Town Council

"These events are designed to encourage residents and visitors to support local traders and view a range of handmade products. "

#LoveLocal fairs are due to take place on:

~ April 4

~ May 2

~ June 6

~ July 4

~ August 1

~ September 5

~ October 3

~ November 7

~ December 5

Anyone interested in a stall should contact Warwick Town Council on 01926 411694, between 8.45am and 4.45pm Monday to Friday.