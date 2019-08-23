Extinction Rebellion protest group set to hold first meeting in Leamington

A non-violent civil disobedience and protest movement with groups worldwide now has a branch in Warwick district for which the first meeting will take place in Leamington next month.

Extinction Rebellion (often shortened to XR) Warwick District will hold a welcome and introduction session at the Brunswick Hub in Shrubland Stret on Saturday September 7 from 2.30pm to 4.30pm.

Members of the Extinction Rebellion Warwick District group outside Leamington Town Hall.

XR’s three central demands of the Government are that it tells the truth about the climate and ecological crisis, reduces emissions to zero by 2025 and that these are led by the decisions of a Citizens’ Assembly on climate and ecological justice.

The Warwick district group was formed about three months ago with various working groups having been set up such as Ttalks and training, media & communications and outreach & communities.

It is still seeking to recruit ‘people with enthusiasm, knowledge and skills to contribute to these and other proposed working groups such as art and technical and to help organise environmental actions.

Mother-of-two and group member Sam Black said: “It can feel very lonely and alienating to be worrying about the environmental crisis by yourself when everyone around you is carrying on as usual.

"We have to act now for our children.

“I don’t want them to die through wars caused by food shortages and mass migration or in extreme weather events.”

Extinction Rebellion Warwick District has a Facebook group or can be emailed at xrwarwickdistrict@protonmail.com