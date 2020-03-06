Extinction Rebellion group to hold meeting in Kenilworth covering Warwick district climate change referendum

Protest group Extinction Rebellion Warwick District will hold a meeting in Kenilworth for residents who feel they need more information before they vote in the forthcoming climate change referendum.

The event will take place at the Senior Citizen’s Club, in Abbey End car park, Kenilworth tomorrow (Saturday, March 7) from 1.45pm.

Members of the Extinction Rebellion Warwick District branch outside Leamington town hall.

A talk called Heading for Extinction will explain the causes and current effects of climate change and what can be done about it.

There will also be an opportunity to debate Warwick District Council’s forthcoming referendum.

The group has said: "Extinction Rebellion Warwick District is keen that members of the public have all the information they need to help them make an informed decision about the May 7 referendum vote for a £1 a week increase in council tax to tackle climate change.

"The group has arranged a meeting with Cllr Andrew Day, the leader of Warwick District Council, and some of the councillors responsible for implementing practical climate change mitigation.

"An Extinction Rebellion Warwick District strategy group has also been formed to help assist the council in getting across the message that an increase in council tax is essential if we are to tackle the local climate emergency."