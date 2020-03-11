Exctinction Rebellion branch holds Warwick district climate change referendum meeting in Kenilworth

Activists from the Warwick district branch of protest group Exctinction Rebellion (XR) have held a meeting in Kenilworth covering the forthcoming climate change referendum for the area.

The meeting, which took place at the town's Senior Citizen’s Club on Saturday (March 7), included a talk explaining the causes of climate change and the possible extinction of the human species that could result, and gave examples of what the government needs to do to tackle climate change from XR's perspective.

Among those who attended were Warwick District Council leader Cllr Andrew Day (Con, Bishop's Tachbrook).

The council, which declared a climate emergency last June, is asking residents to pay an extra pound a week council tax to fund an action plan which aims to make the council carbon neutral by 2025, and to assist the whole district to be carbon neutral by 2030.

It is one of the first local authorities in the country to propose this.

The public will vote on this issue in a referendum on Thursday May 7.

Cllr Day answered questions from the public about the proposed referendum including what the money would be spent on if it was successful and how the council would be accountable for funds spent.

He gave assurances the extra money raised to deal with the climate emergency had to be ring-fenced and could only be spent on the action plan.

There were further questions about what projects the council would undertake to reduce carbon emissions.

Cllr Day put forward some suggestions such as improving energy efficiency in houses, offsetting carbon emissions by planting 168,000 trees and thereby enhancing wildlife habitats, and the council using electric vehicles.

Chris Philpott, who is part of the Warwick district XR branch's communications and media working group, said: "Extinction Rebellion Warwick District will seek every opportunity to engage with the public to help them make an informed decision when voting.

"It is going to encourage the council to hold people’s assemblies, where members of the public can debate issues around the referendum, and plans to produce information leaflets and publicity as well as holding meetings where people can learn more about climate change.

"This is a historic moment for our district - It demonstrates to the country and other local authorities that local people can act on climate change without waiting for national government to do so."