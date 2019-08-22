Evetts closing in on Worlds after double Tour success

Stockton’s Ted Evetts is homing in on a spot at the William Hill World Darts Championships after another impressive Unicorn Development Tour Weekend.

Evetts won events 14 and 16 in Hildesheim, Germany to take his tally of career Development Tour titles to ten, while extending his commanding lead at the top of the Development Tour Order of Merit.

The top two players in the order of merit at the close of the campaign automatically earn a place for the Alexandra Palace in December.

Evetts claimed a 5-1 win over Dutchman Owen Roelofs in the final of Event 14, surviving three last-leg deciders to reach the showpiece.

A 5-3 victory over Ciaran Teehan sealed the title in Event 16.