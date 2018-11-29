Everything you need to know about tonight’s Victorian Evening in Warwick

The festive season will be kicking off in Warwick tonight with the annual Victorian Evening and Christmas lights switch on.

Tonight’s events will mark the start of Christmas events in the town.

Victorian Evening 2017.''Pictured: Beatrice & Victoria Appleton. NNL-170112-093758009

Starting at 5pm, there will be a Victorian-themed Christmas market featuring crafts, food and other items.

There will also be entertainment on the Touch FM stage in Market Place including the official Christmas lights switch on by Father Christmas and Warwick mayor Richard Eddy at 7pm.

A list of performances taking place on the stage is at the bottom of this article.

Fairground rides, fire spinners and policemen on stilts are among the attractions that will also be around the town centre.

The Victorian Evening 2017. NNL-170112-093220009

Visitors and stallholders attending the event are also being encouraged to get into the spirit with the annual competition for the best dressed Victorian.

The winners of both the adult and child categories being announced on the stage at 7.30pm.

Tonight will also mark the start of the Christmas Tree Festival inside St Mary’s Church.

This year’s display will be set alongside the community poppy tribute which features more than 60,000 handmade poppies.

The Victorian Evening 2017. NNL-170112-093159009

All the trees are individually decorated by the community and local businesses and visitors can vote for their favourite Christmas tree and be entered in a prize draw.

Admission on Victorian Evening will cost 50p per adult and children can enter for free.

The Lord Leycester Hospital will also be open tonight where visitors will be able to see the medieval great hall. There will also be warm cider and pies available in the Brethren’s Kitchen.

Old Shire Hall will also be open to the public tonight from 4.30pm to 8.30pm for a special open evening and tour of the dungeon.

The dungeon visits have already sold out but visitors will still be able to look around the Grade I listed Great Hall, the original courtrooms and Regency-style Judges’ House.

There will be Bhangra dancing sessions with a live dhol drummer in The Great Hall, face painting, mulled cider and mince pies.

The Market Hall Museum in Market Place will also be open tonight where there will be a selection of art and craft stalls selling gifts, there will also be stalls selling mulled wine and mince pies, hot drinks, cakes and savouries.

Visitors will also be able to go and see Father Christmas in his grotto.

The grotto costs £4.50 per child and includes a gift. To buy tickets visitors should go to the museum where they can buy a timed ticket.

Victorian Evening will run from 5.30pm to 9pm and from 3pm Warwick District Council car parks will be free. This includes Linen Street, West Rock and St Nicholas Park but on-street parking will still be charged.

A number of road closures will be in place today. From 11.30am until midnight: Brook Street, Swan Street, Old Square, New Street, Market Place, Market Street and The Holloway will be closed.

Northgate Street and Church Street will be shut on the day from 4.30pm.

Here is the programme for the Touch FM stage as found on Visit Warwick’s website:

5pm – Opening

5.15pm – Stagecoach

5.30pm – Matt Bate

6.10pm – Xmas Music

6.20pm – Hannah Clare Dance

6.50pm – Countdown to Lights On

7pm – Xmas Music

7.10pm – St. Mary’s Choir

7.30pm – Judging of Best Dressed Victorian Outfit

7.40pm – Me, Him & the Others

8.10pm – Spa Centre Panto – Sleeping Beauty

8.20pm – Chasing Deer

9pm – Finish