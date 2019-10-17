Event to celebrate 50th anniversary of Leamington twinning with French commune

Leamington Town Council is celebrating the 50th anniversary of its twinning with Sceaux in France.

The original Memorandum of Understanding and Declaration of Friendship was signed in 1969.

More than 50 people from France will be attending the celebrations including the deputy mayor of Sceaux.

The celebration will include a brass band to welcome the civic party into the Town Hall where the re-signing of the Memorandum of Understanding and Declaration of Friendship will take place.

Members of the public are welcome to attend the event from 10am to be seated by 10.20am.

The memorandum and declaration says: "We, the Mayors of Royal Leamington Spa and Sceaux, being the freely elected representatives of the citizens of our respective Towns, hereby declare:

"The ties and friendship between the peoples of Royal Leamington Spa and Sceaux were formally recognised in the Twinning Declaration signed at Sceaux on 21st March 1969 and at Royal Leamington Spa on 12th July 1969 with the intention that the twinning would lead to greater exchanges and understanding between the people of the two communities.

"Now therefore in celebrating the long lasting nature of this relationship for 50 years, the Town Council of Royal Leamington Spa and Ville de Sceaux , represented today by their Mayors, by deed of signing this Memorandum of Understanding and Declaration of Friendship below, hereby reaffirm the commitment to preserving and developing the friendship so created for the benefit of all the people of their areas."

Sceaux is a commune in the southern suburbs of Paris.

It is famous for the Château de Sceaux, set in its large park the Parc départemental de Sceaux.

Sceaux is one of the richest parts of France according to the county's National Isntitute of statistics.