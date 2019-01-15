Estate agent thrilled by national newspaper's adulation of Leamington

Leamington has again been named as a great place to live with the latest plaudits coming courtesy of a national newspaper.

And the praise has, unsurprisingly, been lapped up by one of the town's most prolific estate agents - ehB Residential.

A full page article in this weekend's Sunday Times, describing the town as ‘happy, historic and full of beans', cites the number and calibre of independent coffee shops, the quality of the schools and the allure of the architecture as some of the reasons that those not already living in the town should consider relocating.

The journalist describes the ‘grand boulevards and whitewashed Regency elegance' in a town which has more cafes per capita than anywhere he has ever experienced.

He says the 1,500 creative businesses to which Leamington is home is partly behind its hipster feel and burgeoning bistro scene. And on a practical level its proximity to London, Oxford and Birmingham by train and the M40 makes it an ideal commuter hub.

The piece follows TV adulation of Leamington in the summer by everyone's favourite property pundits Phil Spencer and Kirstie Allsopp.

The pair explained that Leamington's popularity had sparked a 9.5 per cent house price increase over the preceding year - with average prices £94,000 above the national average. In that edition of Location, Location, Location a 1930s house on sale through ehB Residential won the hearts of the featured home hunters.

ehB Residential, has said it is 'delighted, but not surprised'- that the Sunday Times has waxed lyrical about the town.

Managing director Edward Bromwich said: "Of course, we've loved Leamington for many, many years - but it's great that the Sunday Times has recognised its charms.

"After one of our houses was featured in Location, Location, Location we saw a rise in interest in properties in the town - and doubtless the same will happen now.

"There's nothing like a bit of national recognition to either encourage people to move within the town they love or attract new people - hipsters or not."

Over the years ehB Residential has sold numerous Regency houses and apartments, as well as properties from other eras and some unusual new builds.

Current homes which could whet the appetites of those who fancy some of the hipster style action described in the Sunday Times include an Arts and Crafts inspired detached house in treelined Cloister Crofts with a £1.1 million price tag, a large 1970s detached in what agents would describe as an ‘established' residential area for £685,000 or a modern Regency style four bedroom terrace in Chapel Street in the heart of town for £425,000.

Despite the general praise for the town, the article does point out some of Leamington's flaws.

It raises the issue of air quality being "not good" stating that "according to the World Health Organisation, Leamington had an average of 12 micrograms of fine particles per cubic metre of air in 2015 — above the safe level of ten micrograms".

It adds: "The nightlife and cultural scene could be livelier.

"There’s a multiplex cinema, community theatre and the occaional touring show at the town hall, but not a lot besides."