Escape Room in Leamington to open soon

An escape room experience is soon set to open in Leamington.

In July the plans for the attraction were given the green light by Warwick District Council.

Experimental Escape, which was set up by David Billany, has taken over former office space on Warwick Street to create the escape room.

David, who worked as an engineer at Jaguar Landrover for six years, developed a love for the attractions while he was on holiday in Romania.

He said: “I have done maybe 15 escape rooms for fun. I did my first one in Romania while we were out there on a skiing holiday. The escape room was the number one thing to do there and we went and did both rooms they had there and it was a lot of fun. Afterwards I thought this is something that I could get into and from then I have been putting it together in my head and it has just been evolving since then.”

Since getting planning permission David has been working non-stop to get the escape rooms, which are located on Warwick Street between ShoeZone and Coffee#1, up and running.

He said: “This has been two years in the making. I am hoping to have a total of five rooms but I am aiming to get the first room ready for December 1.

“We have already had our first booking for December.”

David’s Escape Rooms business is themed around experiments, where participants will have one hour to solve the various puzzles and challenges to get out of the room.

David said: “These will be quite immersive experiences and escape rooms are great to do. In Leamington unless you are going to the cinema or shopping there isn’t much indoors to do.

“So far we have had amazing support and response and hope it continues.

“My friend Charlie Little will be running the show once we are up and running. I will be ‘Director Dave’ and he will be ‘Lab Master Charlie’. I’ll be creating new rooms and he will oversee them when they are up and running.”

David will be running beta testing for the escape room over the next few days.

It is hoped that the first escape room called “The Machine” will be up and running on December 1.

Bookings are now being taken and gift vouchers are also available for the attraction.

For more information go to Experimental Escapes website: https://www.experimental-escape.com/

To go their Facebook Page go to: https://www.facebook.com/ExperimentalEsc/