When waste and recycling will be collected over Christmas in the Warwick district

Waste and recycling collections across the Warwick district will be changing over the Christmas period.

A new timetable has been released detailing when the collections will take place.

The planned collection days for the Christmas period in the Warwick district.

There will be no collections on Christmas Day, Boxing Day or New Year’s Day.

The table in this story, which has come from the Warwick District Council website, shows which days your waste and recycling will be collected.

Warwick District Council has said that collections will move back to their normal days on the week of Monday January 7 2019.

As well as issuing the dates the council have also issued advice on what can and cannot be recycled over Christmas.

They said that people should recycle wrapping paper and Christmas cards with cardboard collections but that foil wrapping paper, glittery wrapping paper, glittery cards, ribbons, bows and tape cannot be recycled.

Those who have extra recycling should be it in a sturdy bag or small box but keep each material separate and place beside the red boxes and bags.

Residents are also being asked to flatten or cut large cardboard in pieces no larger than one metre by one metre.

The collection of excess recycling may also take place at a different time to your normal recycling collections.

Christmas trees can also be recycled. Residents are being advised to cut real Christmas trees into pieces and put it into the green bin for collection throughout January 2019.

Residents who do not have a green bin should take their tree to the nearest recycling centre at Princes Drive in Leamington or Cherry Orchard in Kenilworth.

There will be no bulky waste collections on Monday December 24, and it will resume on Monday December 31.

Warwick District Council main offices will be closed between Monday December 24 and Monday December 31.

Missed refuse and recycling collections can still be reported online during this time after 4pm on the day of collection. Once reported people should leave their bins, boxes or bags out in the normal place and they should be emptied within two working days.