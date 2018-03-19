Water supplies cut off to houses in Southam this morning

Households in Southam have been left without water this morning.

Severn Trent Water has posted on its Facebook and Twitter pages to let its customers in and around the town know about the issue.

A statement from the company says: “Customers in Southam may find their water supplies to be off or at low pressure this morning as Western Power have advised of a power failure which is affecting our equipment in the area.

“Our teams are out on site now and will work hard to get water supplies back to normal as quickly as possible.”

