Warwick sea scouts group join recycling effort

A sea scouts group in Warwick is taking part in a number of recycling schemes that will also help them raise money for their mammoth fundraising project.

The 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts have set up two public recycling schemes in the town; one for dental products and one for printer cartridges.

A public recycling point for the dental products has been set up inside Mellors of Warwick pharmacy in Market Place. Residents can drop off all brands of empty toothpaste tubes, floss packets, toothbrushes and electric toothbrush heads.

This scheme is a part of a partnership between Colgate and recycling company TerraCycle.

The Sea Scouts get points for every kilogram of waste that they send them. The points can then be converted into money.

Any money raised will then go towards the fundraising for the new headquarters in St Nicholas Park, which is part of the Sea Scouts’ ‘building a future’ project.

The printer cartridge collection has been set up inside Claridges, also in Market Place.

Collection points have also been set up the scout hut, where they are also collecting old coins and foreign coins.

Janette Eslick from the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts said: “The scheme came about as the group was looking for new ways to raise money for their new hut from our own members. Lots of members were also very keen to try and find ways that the group could also be more environmentally aware.

“Hazel, one of our fundraisers, is very passionate about recycling and researched what we could realistically offer and initially set up recycling points in out hut.

“Hazel felt that it was a great way for us to build links with the community and also promote the scheme to more local people if we could arrange a public collection point, so started to contact local businesses and was delighted when managers at Mellors and Claridges both agreed to come on board.”

Hazel Underwood, fundraiser at the 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts, said: “We’re delighted that Mellors and Claridges are keen to support our group and to do their bit for the environment. We think it’s really important to engage our young members in recycling schemes and seeing local businesses and the community also supporting them makes a big difference.”

One of the sea scouts has also set up a crisp packet recycling box at the scout hut that they will be dropping of at the new Guide Dogs collection point or at Warwick School when it gets filled.

The 2nd Warwick Sea Scouts are looking to raise £230,000 to get to their £650,000 target for the new headquarters.

In October 2018 the group celebrated the completion of their new jetties.

The new headquarters will mean that the Sea Scouts will be able to expand their number. The group are taking on a number of fundraising initiatives to help find ways to fund the gap so that they can begin building the new headquarters in 2019.

For more information contact seascouts@2wk.org.uk or click here