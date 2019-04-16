Warwick residents help clean up their community

A community litter pick saw 11 bags of rubbish and numerous bags of recycling collected from a park in Warwick.

The litter pick took place in Priory Park and was organised by Maria Denney, owner of the Golden Monkey Tea Company in Smith Street.

A group photo of the residents who took part in the litter pick in Priory Park.'Photo by Maria Denney.

Around 23 people attended the litter pick last Sunday.

Maria said: “We organise a litter ipck once a year. As a business we are quite environmentally friendly anyway so anything else we can do to help we try to.

"I can’t thank everyone enough who came to help with the Priory Park litter pick.

"23 of us collected 11 bags of rubbish, one bag of cans, one bag of glass, one bag of plastic plus a mattress.

"We also had a couple of families and younger children join us this time which was really great to see. What a fabulous effort. Thank you all.”