Travellers look set to stay in Warwick over Christmas period

Travellers that have set up camp on a car park in Warwick look set to stay over the Christmas holidays.

Earlier this week travellers set up camp on a car park at Warwick Racecourse.

On Wednesday officers from Warwick District Council went to court to get a possession order.

A spokesperson from Warwick District Council said: “We are aware of an unauthorised encampment at the Stables car park area two in Hampton Road in Warwick.

“Warwick District Council officers attended court today (December 19) to apply for a possession order.

“Individuals from the unauthorised encampment attended to make representations and the court hearing was relisted for January 8 2019.

“The police have committed to monitoring the unauthorised encampment for the duration.”

Andre Klein, General Manager at Warwick Racecourse, said: “We are working with the local authorities and the police to ensure that the travellers are removed from the car park at Warwick racecourse ahead of racing on New Year’s Eve.

“However, should they still remain their location will not affect racing taking place.”