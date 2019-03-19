School in Warwick joins community effort to tackle plastic waste

A school in Warwick has joined the community effort to help tackle plastic waste by launching a boycott.

Warwick School recently embarked on a project to reduce landfill waste and encourage recycling.

Warwick School Pupils Sebastian Coughlin, Tom Treharne, Tom Lawley, Alfie Whiteley, Dan Mullins, Kai Nwangwa, Charlie Scaife and Will Lawley.

A ‘single use plastic boycott’ is being headed up by the ‘Green Team’, which is made up a group of students and staff.

The new implementations include: packed lunch packaging changing to paper bags; sandwiches wrapped in paper rather than film; pudding pots have been replaced with reusable ones, as have single use soup cups which have been replaced with ceramic bowls/cups.

Polystyrene containers for salads and jacket potatoes have also been replaced with compostable containers.

The students are also all being encouraged to remember to bring in their own reusable water bottles from home each day.

Warwick School has also been recognised as a ‘recycling collection point’ by Walkers Crisps, who will collect directly when 400 plus bags have been collected.

The pupils have also been challenged with influencing the ‘single use plastic boycott’ at home by taking their own bags to the supermarket, choosing loose fruit and vegetables, using reusable water bottles and bringing crisp packets in from home to be recycled.