Photos: Campaigners unveil a plaque at the stump of a 300-year-old tree that was felled by HS2 near Leamington
There was much controversy last year when the ancient oak was one of many trees knocked down as part of the high speed railway project
The Hunningham Oak stood proudly in the Warwickshire countryside for 300 years, before it was felled by HS2 last year.
To remember the much-loved tree between Hunningham and Offchurch, which was nominated for Tree of the Year 2020, people met on Sunday August 1 to unveil a plaque at the stump.
The plaque was installed by the Hunningham Oak Blue Plaque Supporters (HOBPS) and will be both actual and virtual, with the first ever augmented reality Blue Plaque image available via a QR code.
Here are some photos from the event, courtesy of Dave Hastings at dh Photo.
