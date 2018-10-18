New businesses help to tackle plastic waste in Warwick district

Two new business have been set up offering residents in the Warwick district a way to help tackle plastic waste.

Alex Daniels and Beth Smith, who both live in Leamington, have created a businesses that sells organic, low-waste wholefoods such as grains, nuts and spices.

Alex Daniels and Beth Smith at their stall at Warwick market. Photo submitted.

The pair have a regular stall called CORE at the weekly Warwick market, where customers are encouraged to bring their own containers.

Alex and Beth said: “From our market research and personal experience of talking to people we know, we have realised that most people really do care about waste and the environmental and ethical impact that their consumption entails. We decided to start our venture at market level, as this will hopefully enable us to reach many communities and towns across Warwickshire who are also lacking in choice and alternatives to waste.

“We hope that this will also encourage people to visit their local markets and support small, local businesses in their area.

“From our first market in Warwick on October 6 we were heartened by the number of people who recognised the reasons behind what we are trying. Many people commented that they were also waiting for a way to buy products like rice and nuts without the plastic packaging and with the flexibly of buying a quantity to suit what they need.

Zero has been set up by Marisa Edworthy and Charlie Demetriou. Photo submitted.

“Our aim over the next few months is to become well established at several different markets across Warwickshire as we would really like to be able to offer reliability to our customers.”

Alex and Beth will be at Kenilworth market today (Thursday) and Warwick market on Saturdays.

Another business, which is called Zero, has also been set up to provide people with a plastic free option.

Zero was set up by Marisa Edworthy, who lives in Bishop’s Tachbrook, and Charlie Demetriou, who lives in Binley in Coventry. The pair currently operate as a pop-up stall.

They said: “We were fed up with feeling overwhelmed with the amount of packaging, particularly plastic packaging, in our weekly shops.

“We were already trying to parent in a more environmentally conscious way: reusable nappies, wipes, shopping at the fruit and veg store, making snacks instead of buying plastic wrapped ones. We just felt it was something we could do to make a difference.”

The pair sell a range of products including rice, pasta, cereals, spices, tea, coffee, chocolate, cleaning products, toiletries and reusable containers.

Customers can bring their own containers or buy some from Zero to fill with what products they want.

“At the moment we have pop ups/markets planned in Harbury, Warwick, Stratford and Coventry and once we get the online side up and running we hope to be able to cover a wider area.

Zero’s first event will be on Saturday (October 20) at Harbury market at Harbury Village Hall from 9am to 12pm. For more information about Zero and the stall go to: www.facebook.com/zerostoreuk