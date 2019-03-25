Leamington Regency run taking steps towards going plastic-free

Leamington’s Regency 10K run has taken a big step towards going plastic-free after introducing edible water sachets and plant-based water bottles for next month’s eagerly-awaited run.

Organisers Leamington Round Table have agreed a sponsorship deal with Warwick-based property development and investment company AC Lloyd to fund 1,000 Ooho water sachets and 2,500 Eco for Life water bottles.

From the left: Alistair Clark (AC Lloyd Homes), Paul Grundy (R10K19 Race'Director and Leamington Round Table) and Sam Tyler (Leamington Round Table)

Runners will be able to nip the corner of the 70ml water sachets and sip the filtered water after completing the multi-terrain course on Sunday, April 7 starting at Mill Gardens next to Jephson Gardens in Leamington town centre.

Staff from AC Lloyd, which is based at Tachbrook Park, will also be handing out 500ml plant- based water bottles at the end of the race – usual plastic bottles take over 450 years to decompose.

Gary Craine, Chairman of Leamington Round Table, said this was part of a plan to eventually make the event totally plastic-free.

He said: “We have decided to trial the sachets gradually since they contain much less water than a usual bottle of water.

“The flexible packaging is made from an edible, biodegradable material – I have tried them and they taste fine.

“The sachets will be available at the finishing line for runners to drink from and I think entrants will be pleased to try them since it is novel and they know that we are going greener.

“They are flexible so it is not like putting bottles of water on tables and they are only useable within seven days of being manufactured from Skipping Rocks Lab so we will be moving quickly to get them delivered.

“All this has been made possible by A C Lloyd’s generous support and whether runners have a water sachet or a bottle of water, I am sure they will be grateful for the refreshments at the end of the run – all whilst knowing this is much better for the planet.”

Alistair Clark, Managing Director of AC Lloyd Homes, said: “This is our second year being involved with the Regency Run and when we were told Round Table wanted to go ‘plastic bottle free’ this year, we jumped at the chance to sponsor this initiative.

“As house builders we are continually looking at ways to build ‘greener’ from getting responsible sourced materials to waste management which minimise the impact on the environment.

“We have recently launched our ‘Green Home’ at Oakley Grove which not only helps the environment but also saves our purchasers money.

“Leamington Round Table raises money for good causes including the homeless, community youth groups and school projects through its fundraising activities and it is good to know

that, once again, the sponsorship money raised from this event will help local people.”

The Regency 10K run has raised more than £350,000 since it began in 2004 and it is one of Leamington Round Table’s major annual events.

Last year, this ever-popular event sold out. Currently, there are still some places still available for this year (April 7), if you register at www.regency10.co.uk