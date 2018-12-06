Campaigners hand over 250 objections to Barford quarry plans

Campaigners against plans for a new quarry in Barford handed over 250 objections to the county council yesterday (Wednesday).

Around 60 campaigners, from in and around Barford, gathered outside Shire Hall in Warwick to hand the objections against plans for the new mineral quarry to Warwickshire County Council.

The site at Wasperton Hill Farm is in a list of six earmarked sites to provide sand and gravel for building projects over the next 15 years.

Residents in and around Barford have been campaigning against the plans and have a number of objections to the plans including potential health problems, increased traffic and the loss of farm land.

The Warwickshire County Council’s Local Minerals Plan is currently in the consultation stage, which ends next week.

Earlier this week The Courier ran a story about residents urging people from other nearby parishes, villages and towns to join their fight against the quarry plans.

Those wanted to voice opinions on the plans have until December 12 to write to the council.

To comment on the plans download the Minerals Plan Publication Form by clicking here