Entry to Leamington Business Awards 2018 now open

The 2018 Leamington Business Awards are now open for entry.

Sponsored by the Box Factory and organised by Harrison Beale & Owen (HB&O), the awards event is celebrating its fifth year with a new category and a new venue.

The Leamington Business Awards dinner will take place at the Leamington Assembly Rooms on November 16.

For the first time, there will be a South Warwickshire Achievement Award, which is sponsored by Warwick District Council. It is designed to showcase inspirational businesses and charities in the Warwick and Stratford districts.

Headline sponsor, The Box Factory, is continuing its support for the event, alongside category sponsors Bravissimo, Trelawny SPT, The Royal Priors Shopping Centre, Aubrey Allen, IAPS and Lodders.

New category sponsors for this year include: Warwick District Council, Withers and Rogers and last year’s Business of the Year winner, Bellagio Stone. Istead is continuing as Audio Visual Sponsor and KMS Litho has joined as design and print sponsor for 2018.

The event is also supported by Business Success Magazine and Catherine Martin Communications Ltd.

After an overhaul of categories in 2017, local businesses will have the opportunity to enter into eleven categories this year including New Business of the Year, Innovation of the Year, Business and the Community, and Customer Service Excellence as well as the extremely popular Independent Business of the Year.

Neil Price, managing director of The Box Factory, said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the Leamington Business Awards for the second year.

“Last year’s event proved to be a real celebration of the excellent work going on in Leamington and it was a great way to raise awareness of our own business. We are proud to be involved and look forward to finding out who is going to make this year’s shortlist – but you have to be in it to win it.”

Mark Ashfield, managing director at HB&O, said: “We have received tremendous support from sponsors already and will be working with them to make 2018 the best year yet. The awards are free to enter and I encourage as many organisations as possible to get involved so we can showcase the fantastic work being done in and around our town.”

Entry to the awards is now open and will close on June 30.

Fore more information or to enter go to: www.leamingtonbusinessawards.co.uk