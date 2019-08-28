Enjoy thrills and romance at new open-air cinema in Leamington

Leamington’s Mill Gardens will be transformed into an open-air cinema for three nights next week.

Moonlit Cinema, an independent project set up by Leamington arts professional Kate Livingston, will show three very different films on the big screen.

Movie fans will feel the need for speed on Thursday, September 5, when Maverick, Goose and the rest fly into the danger zone for the adrenaline fuelled action epic Top Gun (12A).

The pace changes on Friday, September 6, with the romantic favourite Pretty Woman (15).

And on Saturday, September 7, the family classic E.T. promises to charm and delight all ages. This tale of a young boy and his friendship with a diminutive visitor from another world is as heart-warming as it is fantastical and a story to inspire wonder, with a hefty dose of nostalgia, too.

Kate, who runs Slate Art Gallery and Consultancy and is co-ordinator for the Big Victorian Picnic and artistic director of Art in the Park, said: “I have wanted to do something like this in Leamington for a few years. With my experience in events and my love for bringing new and vibrant activities to our town, it felt like a perfect match.

“We wanted to bring some nostalgia to the event, while also showing something the younger generation may not have seen. There are lots of different add-ons you can have to make your night amazing.”

Warwickshire Gin Company will be onsite every night, with a range of food vendors, as well as a bar, with hot drinks also available.

Adult tickets start at £16.

Visit www.moonlitcinema.co.uk to book or for more information.