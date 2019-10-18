England footballer announced as ambassador for Warwick-based wellbeing company

An England footballer has been announced as the new ambassador for a wellbeing company based in Warwick.

Footballer Jill Scott has been signed by wellbeing company Forever Living, which is based at Longbridge Manor, as a brand ambassador in the UK.

Midfielder Jill, who plays for Manchester City, has earned more than 140 caps playing for England.

Jill grew up in Sunderland and started to play aged eight. She went on to join Everton Ladies in 2006, making her debut for the England senior team in August of the same year. She then joined Manchester City in 2013. Jill has been ever present in the England set up for the last ten years.

She has competed in three European Championships and four World Cups; including this year in France where she became England's most capped footballer in the World Cup Finals, overtaking Peter Shilton in the quarter-final win against Cameroon.

Speaking about her ambassador role, Jill said: “I’ve been using Forever’s products to support my demanding lifestyle. I am always on the go both on and off the field. As I have got to know the company and its brand values, it was a natural fit for me to become an ambassador.”

Forever Living Products (UK) Ltd’s country manager Bob Parker said: “We are delighted to welcome Jill as an ambassador. She is an incredible role model, demonstrating what can be achieved by hard work, determination and love of her sport. These qualities are also at the heart of Forever Living. Jill is a huge inspiration and we are proud to have her association with the brand.”