Emergency services rescue driver and Peri the pooch from overturned car in Southam

Emergency services rescued a driver and a dog after a car overturned in Southam at the weekend.

At 11.40 on Sunday (January 6), Warwickshire Fire Control received a call reporting to a road traffic collision on the A425 in Southam.

Two fire engines - one from Southam and one from Leamington - were sent to the scene where a car had left the road and overturned in the hedge and ditch.

Warwickshire Police and West Midlands Ambulance were also on the scene.

When the crews arrived one person was physically trapped inside the car and were release using hydraulic cutting equipment and small tools.

Fire crews were then alerted to a missing passenger - Peri the dog.

A spokesperson from Southam Fire Station said: "On Sunday morning Southam’s crew were called to a RTC (road traffic collision) on the A425.

One car had left the road and overturned in the hedge and ditch.

The driver was a bit battered and bruised, but thankfully not seriously injured. Amazingly, there was a doctor on scene as we arrived who had already done a patient survey.

"However, it soon became clear another occupant of the car had gone missing. "Peri the dog was nowhere to be found.

"Someone said they could hear something under the car....not necessarily good news. But, one brave firefighter climbed around and underneath the rear of the car and appeared with a very healthy looking Peri.

"Peri was handed to a paramedic, who then passed her to a veterinary nurse (who was also just passing), for a quick check over.

"All reports were driver and pooch were doing well."