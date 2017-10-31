Emergency services called to two car crash on Fosseway near Harbury

Emergency services were called to the scene of an accident near Harbury this morning (Tuesday).

At around 7.15am this morning Warwickshire Police and the West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to the scene of a crash on the B4455 also known as the Fosseway.

The incident involved two vehicles, which collided at near the turning for Harbury and the car garage near the railway bridge.

Around the time of the incident vehicles were being told to turn around.

A spokesperson from West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “At 7.14am we were called to the B4455 to reports of a two car road traffic collision near to the Golf garage and the railway bridge.

“We treated two patients, a man in his 20’s who was a passenger in one of the vehicles. He was treated for back pain and taken to Warwick Hospital.

“Another man in his 20’s who was also a passenger. He was treated for back and chest pain and he was immobilised and taken to Warwick Hospital.”

A spokesperson from Warwickshire Police said: “Police were called to the Fosse Way close to Fosse Garage and the railway bridge at around 7.15am this morning following a report of a two vehicle collision.

“It involved a grey Toyota and a black Seat Leon.

“The road was partially blocked but it is believed to be clear now.

“West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended.”