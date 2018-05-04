Emergency services called to two-car collision near Offchurch

Emergency services were called out to a road traffic collision near Offchurch last night (Thursday).

At around 6.30pm, Warwickshire Fire Control received a 999 call about a road traffic collision on the Fosse Way, near Offchurch.

Two fire engines were sent to the scene from Leamington Fire Station.

On arrival the crews found that the incident involved two vehicles, which were both were on the grass verge of the road. One person was medically trapped and was released by firefighters.

Warwickshire Police and the West Midlands Ambulance Service were also at the scene.