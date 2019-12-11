Emergency Services and frontline NHS staff invited to get active for free at leisure centres in Leamington, Warwick and Kenilworth this Christmas

All members of the emergency services and frontline NHS colleagues in the Warwick district are being invited to get active for free this Christmas.

The goodwill gesture is being made by leisure operator Everyone Active in recognition of the hard work members of the emergency services carry out, particularly over the Christmas period, when they are working long and unsociable hours away from family and friends.

From Monday 23 to Tuesday 31 of December, all those who hold a valid Emergency Services ID card will be granted free-of-charge access to the gyms and swimming pools at St Nicholas Park Leisure Centre, Castle Farm Recreational Centre, Newbold Comyn Leisure Centre and Abbey Fields Swimming Pool, when they are open during this time.

Anyone wanting to visit Everyone Active centre over the Christmas period is advised to check its opening hours by visiting www.everyoneactive.com/centre/.

David Bibby, managing director at Everyone Active, said: “We respect the hard work Emergency Services and NHS colleagues carry out to all year round to protect the health and wellbeing of local communities.

"At Christmas, many colleagues will work especially long hours and additional shifts to keep us all safe and well.

"This initiative is our way of showing our appreciation for the invaluable work they do.”

All Emergency Services and NHS colleagues will be required to fill in the necessary Health & Safety forms and complete an online induction before being granted free and unlimited access to the centres over the festive period.

For more details about free access, visit www.everyoneactive.com/ourgift