Elections hustings event to be held at Kenilworth church

A General Election Hustings for Kenilworth has been organised as a 'Love Kenilworth' event by Churches Together in Kenilworth District.

The Hustings event will be held from 7.30 to 9.30pm on Friday December 6 at St John's Church in Kenilworth.

All candidates for the Kenilworth and Southam constituency have been invited and at this time candidates from the Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat and Green Parties will be at the event.

The event starts off with an introduction and a setting of the rules followed by a timed two to three period where each of the candidates will be able to make a personal statement. The order for the personal statement section will be done by the drawing of lots.

After the introductory statements, questions will be put to the candidates from those which have been submitted in advance through the website.

There will be several questions relating to the same subject. Each candidate will have a short time to respond to each question and the order will be changed throughout the evening to ensure equality of opportunity as far as possible.

There will be the opportunity for feedback from the floor and candidates will be given the opportunity to briefly respond to particular points raised.

A spokesperson for the event said: "We want this event to be a positive experience both for the candidates and for the community of Kenilworth."