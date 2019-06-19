Elderly occupants rescued from house fire in Warwick

Firefighters from Leamington rescued two elderly occupants from a house fire last night (Tuesday June 18).

They were joined by crews from Kenilworth and Wellesbourne in dealing with the incident, which took place in Deansway, Woodloes Park, in Warwick at about 6.45pm.

On the arrival of the first crew from Leamington they quickly entered the property and rescued the two occupants.

A total of four firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used hose reels to extinguish the fire.

The occupants were taken to hospital by a West Midlands Ambulance Service crew.