Elderly man trapped in Kenilworth flat freed by firefighters

An elderly man trapped in his Kenilworth flat was freed by firefighters this afternoon (Tuesday).

Fire crews were called to reports of a person locked in a flat in Kenilworth at just after 1.40pm. A crew from Keniworth was sent to the scene.

A crew spokesman said: "On arrival we were met by the caller who stated her elderly father was locked in the flat and unable to get to the door. We used a hydraulic door opener to gain entry into the flat. We checked the welfare of the gentleman and found him safe and well."

The man was then left in the care of his daughter.