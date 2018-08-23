Elderly man and woman taken to hospital after Kenilworth car crash

An elderly man and woman have been taken to Warwick Hospital after a car crash in Kenilworth this afternoon (Thursday August 23).
West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to reports of a crash between two cars at the junction of Dalehouse Lane and Knowle Hill at around 2.40pm.
The first patient, an elderly man, was treated for chest pain and a minor hand injury.
The second patient, an elderly woman, was treated for a hand injury and cuts to her legs.
Both were given pain relief and taken to Warwick Hospital.
Warwickshire Police closed part of Dalehouse Lane while the patients were treated.