Elderly man and woman taken to hospital after Kenilworth car crash

An elderly man and woman have been taken to Warwick Hospital after a car crash in Kenilworth this afternoon (Thursday August 23).

West Midlands Ambulance Service were called to reports of a crash between two cars at the junction of Dalehouse Lane and Knowle Hill at around 2.40pm.

West Midlands Ambulance Service and Warwickshire Police were at the scene. Photo: Ross McLean

The first patient, an elderly man, was treated for chest pain and a minor hand injury.

The second patient, an elderly woman, was treated for a hand injury and cuts to her legs.

Both were given pain relief and taken to Warwick Hospital.

Warwickshire Police closed part of Dalehouse Lane while the patients were treated.