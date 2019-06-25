Egyptian pyramid wins top prize in Kenilworth scarecrow trail competition

A huge Egyptian pyramid complete with mummy won the top prize at the Thorns Community Infant School Scarecrow Trail held in Kenilworth.

The winning scarecrow, erected by the Watters family, was formally called the Last Wonder of the World.

The trail was held from Saturday June 8 to Sunday June 16. It included 35 scarecrows all around the theme of ‘Creatures and Creations: Our Wonderful World’.

The second place scarecrow went to the Saturn V Rocket, third place went to Stephenson’s Rocket, fourth place went to the Unexpected Visitors, fifth place went to Giraffes, sixth place went to Little Miss Inventor and the Chameleon earned the highly commended award. The Eco prize went to the Attenborough's Ocean scarecrow.

The scarecrow trail, in its sixth year, served as a community walk where people could buy a map and follow the trail around town.

Organisers with the PTA ran event sold over 450 maps and a record 240 people voted for their favourite scarecrow.

The trail raised £950 this year, which will be given to the school.

Over its six years the trail has raised £4,200 for the school

The top three scarecrows all won prizes of family days out, the top six received a rosette and all the children involved get a special certificate. This year, there was a special prize for the most innovative use of recycled/reclaimed materials.

Sara Hattersley, the trail’s PTA coordinator, said: “We are delighted with this year’s trail - such a fantastic effort on the part of our scarecrow builders and in the worst weather. Several scarecrows were storm-damaged but our brilliant volunteers rebuilt and carried on.

“We’d like to thank everyone for their support - for buying a map and going around the trail even in the rain.

“In addition we would like to thank those volunteers who organized the trail, Brian Holt and the Cycle Recycler who donated prizes, Emmersons Press for donating all the printing and Lord Design Studios for the fantastic posters and maps.

“Finally thank you to the local businesses for hosting map boxes. We are indebted to all these people in our wider community for their support of our school. The scarecrow trail is a special event and we are proud to bring this bit of colour and fun to the Kenilworth community.”