Edwards is feeling much better after helping England to victory

Leamington C&AC’s Kelly Edwards shrugged off illness to help England Masters to victory over Wales at the Barry Island 10k.

Wearing her England vest for the second time in two months, Edwards was among the front ranks of starters and produced a strong opening 5k of 18min 24sec.

The Warwickshire County Council mixed 4 x 1 mile relay team, including Sue Harrison, right - see story

Slowing slightly over the second half of the race she still managed a sprint finish to edge out England team-mate Ruby Orchard by one second.

Her time of 37:19 matched her winning time from the Two Castles and put her third in the masters’ race, just two seconds behind Wales’ Helen Bullen.

Edwards, who was 43rd overall of the 2,847 finishers and seventh lady, said: “I wasn’t expecting to be able to wear my England vest again so soon.

“I had been poorly all week and under the circumstances I was pleased with my result and proud to have helped England to the win.”

Dave Pettifer, Claire Davidson and Pauline Dable with their prizes.

The race was won by local athlete Natasha Cockram in a super-fast 34:41 with England’s Alexa King from Hart AC the first masters’ athlete in 36:13.

Oliver Flippance was the first of 13 Kenilworth Runners to complete the Hooky 6 on Sunday.

Now in its 34th year, the undulating two-lap six-mile road race starts and finishes in Hook Norton.

Flippance finished 23rd in 38min 56sec.

Neil Sheward was next to finish for Kenilworth, in 36th position in a time of 40:18.

There were also category wins for Dave Pettifer (1st V70 in 43:44) and Pauline Dable (1st LV65 in 62:02), while Louise Andrews (44:32) was runner-up in the LV45 category.

John-Paul Hunt (40:31) led Spa Striders home in 39th position, with Claire Davidson (41:28) hot on his heels as sixth female and second in her age category.

They were followed by Lloyd Harriman (56th in 43:20), Joseph McCullagh (61st in 43:45), Chloe Kinton (68th in 44:25), Sue Cox (101st in 47:12), Lucy Walton (134th in 48:58), Kevin Baskerville (157th in 51:04), Richard Lowery (170th in 52:30) and Helen Yearsley (196th in 54:28).

The race was won by James Bolton of Woodstock Harriers in 32:32 and there were 339 finishers.

Selected other finishers (Kenilworth Runners unless stated): 70, Daniel Lawrence (44:20); 104, Christopher Lyons (47:16); 159, Kerrie Flippance (51:14); 171, Rob Smart (51:58); 208, Emma Wreford-Bush (55:20); 234, Simon Mottershead (57:27); 243, Thomas Dable (58:35); 325, Stef Lunn (71:55).

Leamington C&AC’s Sue Harrison teamed up with colleagues from Warwickshire County Council to win individual and team gold at the 2019 Europe Corporate Games in Coventry.

The Games involved 24 different sports as wide ranging as dragon boat racing, touch rugby and cyc-ling and featured an opening cere-mony at Stoneleigh Showground.

Warwickshire County Council fielded three athletes in the 5k around the Memorial Park at Coventry on Saturday, with Harrison taking on the 10k event which was run simultaneously.

Kirk Giles was first home for Warwickshire County Council, finishing fourth overall in 19min 41sec to take silver in the M30 age group.

He was followed by Ben Wood who was 13th in 21:58 and took bronze in the same age group, while Sian Owen was 34th and was fifth lady to claim W30 bronze.

Harrison dominated the ladies 10k to take the gold in 44:58, finishing ninth overall.

The quartet then combined to win the mixed team gold in the 4 x 1 mile relay.

Meanwhile, Kenilworth Runners’ duo Louise Andrews and Neil Sheward ran the How Hard Can It Be Railway Ultra on Saturday, completing two laps of the course for a distance of 19 miles in just under 2hrs 45min.

The route takes runners along the banks of the River Severn between Ironbridge and Bridgnorth utilising the disused railway line where the views of the river are outstanding.

Kevin Kenward was first home in 2:07:44.

Before many of us were getting up on Sunday, Ian Allen and Clare Bryan had already set off on the swim leg of the Cotswold Classic middle distance triathlon.

In muggy conditions, Allen scored a fantastic personal best, coming third in his age category and 25th overall in 4hr 26min 30sec.

Bryan was delighted with the result of her debut triathlon and her first race back from injury, dipping below six hours to come home in 5:57:30.